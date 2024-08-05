Commander's Update Brief in preperation for Tropical Storm Debby

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the Adjutant General of South Carolina, and Maj. Gen. Jeff Jones, the Deputy Adjutant General, receive an operational briefing at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division in preparation for Tropical Storm Debby Aug. 5, 2024. During the briefing, they are updated on the current status of storm preparations, including the deployment of resources and coordination efforts. The session provides a comprehensive overview of the emergency response strategy, focusing on asset allocation, personnel deployment, and anticipated challenges as the storm approaches. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

Date Taken: 08.04.2024
Location: WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US