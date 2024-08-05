Congressman Joe Wilson visits South Carolina Emergency Management Division

Congressman Joe Wilson speaks with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the Adjutant General for the state of South Carolina, and Maj. Gen. Jeff Jones, the deputy Adjutant General, at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to review preparations for Tropical Storm Debby, Aug. 5, 2024. During his visit, he met with National Guardsmen who are preparing, organizing and staging resources and equipment in anticipation of the storm’s arrival. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

