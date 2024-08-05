Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressman Joe Wilson visits South Carolina Emergency Management Division [Image 1 of 8]

    Congressman Joe Wilson visits South Carolina Emergency Management Division

    WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Congressman Joe Wilson speaks with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the Adjutant General for the state of South Carolina, and Maj. Gen. Jeff Jones, the deputy Adjutant General, at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to discuss preparations for Tropical Storm Debby, Aug. 5, 2024. During his visit, he met with National Guardsmen who are preparing, organizing and staging resources and equipment in anticipation of the storm’s arrival. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8572067
    VIRIN: 240805-Z-VD276-1001
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 16.07 MB
    Location: WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressman Joe Wilson visits South Carolina Emergency Management Division [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joe Wilson
    South Carolina National Guard
    Congressman Joe Wilson
    Tropical Storm Debby
    South Carolina Emergency Management Division
    SCEMD

