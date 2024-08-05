Governor Henry McMaster recieves update ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster receives a detailed report on Tropical Storm Debby’s progress and potential impact to the state at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, Aug. 8, 2024. The update included an overview of preparedness measures, resource allocations, and contingency plans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
