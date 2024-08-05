South Carolina Emergency Management Division press confrence ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division, in collaboration with partner agencies and Henry McMaster, the governor of South Carolina, hold a press conference at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to address preparations for Tropical Storm Debby, expected to bring significant rainfall to the state Aug. 5, 2024. The briefing focused on the state’s strategic response plans, emphasizing the coordinated efforts to address potential impacts such as heavy rainfall and flooding. Governor McMaster and partner agencies provided detailed information on the activation of emergency protocols, resource deployment, and public safety measures. They stressed the importance of staying informed through official channels and preparing for possible evacuations or other disruptions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

