Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Carolina Emergency Management Division press confrence ahead of Tropical Storm Debby [Image 2 of 8]

    South Carolina Emergency Management Division press confrence ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

    WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    South Carolina National Guard

    The South Carolina Emergency Management Division, in collaboration with partner agencies and Henry McMaster, the governor of South Carolina, hold a press conference at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to address preparations for Tropical Storm Debby, expected to bring significant rainfall to the state Aug. 5, 2024. The briefing focused on the state’s strategic response plans, emphasizing the coordinated efforts to address potential impacts such as heavy rainfall and flooding. Governor McMaster and partner agencies provided detailed information on the activation of emergency protocols, resource deployment, and public safety measures. They stressed the importance of staying informed through official channels and preparing for possible evacuations or other disruptions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 20:00
    Photo ID: 8572068
    VIRIN: 240805-Z-VD276-3001
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 15.93 MB
    Location: WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina Emergency Management Division press confrence ahead of Tropical Storm Debby [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congressman Joe Wilson visits South Carolina Emergency Management Division
    South Carolina Emergency Management Division press confrence ahead of Tropical Storm Debby
    Commander's Update Brief in preperation for Tropical Storm Debby
    Congressman Joe Wilson visits South Carolina Emergency Management Division
    Congressman Joe Wilson visits South Carolina Emergency Management Division
    South Carolina Emergency Management Division press confrence ahead of Tropical Storm Debby
    Governor Henry McMaster recieves update ahead of Tropical Storm Debby
    Governor Henry McMaster recieves update ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    South Carolina National Guard
    Tropical Storm Debby
    South Carolina Emergency Management Division
    Governor Henry McMaster

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download