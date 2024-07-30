U.S. and Italian military members, alongside local representatives, stand at parade rest during the Alpini festival at Piancavallo, Italy, August 4, 2024. This year was the 73rd annual Alpini festival, which consisted of a Holy Mass, a field lunch and an 8.2 kilometer mountain run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 12:31
|Photo ID:
|8569126
|VIRIN:
|240804-F-QC626-1375
|Resolution:
|4555x3031
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|PIANCAVALLO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.