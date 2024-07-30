Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024

U.S. and Italian military members, alongside local representatives, stand at parade rest during the Alpini festival at Piancavallo, Italy, August 4, 2024. This year was the 73rd annual Alpini festival, which consisted of a Holy Mass, a field lunch and an 8.2 kilometer mountain run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.04.2024 Photo ID: 8569126 Location: PIANCAVALLO, IT