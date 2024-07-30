Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean Stuntz, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron readiness and integration branch chief, far left, and Mr. Nevio De Piante, president of the Alpini group Aviano chapter, present an award to U.S Airmen from Aviano Air Base during the 73rd Alpini festival at Piancavallo, Italy, August 4, 2024. The festival honors the Italian Alpini Corp which was founded as a special mountain infantry formation in 1872. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

