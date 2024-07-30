U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean Stuntz, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron readiness and integration branch chief, left, receives communion from a local priest during a holy mass held at the 73rd annual Alpini festival at Piancavallo, Italy, August 4, 2023. The festival consisted of a Holy Mass, a field lunch and an 8.2 kilometer mountain run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.04.2024 12:31 Photo ID: 8569118 VIRIN: 240804-F-QC626-1001 Resolution: 3616x2407 Size: 1.02 MB Location: PIANCAVALLO, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.