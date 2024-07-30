Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024

U.S. and Italian military members, Italian Alpini veterans and local representatives pose for a group photo during the Alpini festival at Piancavallo, Italy, August 4, 2024. The festival honors the Italian Alpini Corps which was founded as a special mountain infantry corps in 1872. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

