Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024 [Image 8 of 9]

    Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024

    PIANCAVALLO, ITALY

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. and Italian military members, Italian Alpini veterans and local representatives pose for a group photo during the Alpini festival at Piancavallo, Italy, August 4, 2024. The festival honors the Italian Alpini Corps which was founded as a special mountain infantry corps in 1872. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 12:31
    Photo ID: 8569125
    VIRIN: 240804-F-QC626-1008
    Resolution: 4409x2934
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: PIANCAVALLO, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024
    Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024
    Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024
    Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024
    Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024
    Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024
    Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024
    Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024
    Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    Italian Alpini
    Alpini Festival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download