Italian Alpini pose for a photo with a ceremonial wreath at the 73rd annual Alpini festival at Piancavallo, Italy, August 4, 2023. Alpini veterans are often regarded as a symbol of Italy’s heritage and proud past. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.04.2024 12:31 Photo ID: 8569124 VIRIN: 240804-F-QC626-1373 Resolution: 3676x2446 Size: 1.67 MB Location: PIANCAVALLO, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.