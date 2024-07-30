Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024 [Image 4 of 9]

    Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024

    PIANCAVALLO, ITALY

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen pose for a photo after finishing an 8.2 kilometer mountain run at the annual Alpini festival at Piancavallo, Italy, August 4, 2024. The aim of the volunteer association is to maintain and share the Alpini core values and stories while bringing the community together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 12:31
    Location: PIANCAVALLO, IT
    Aviano AB
    Italian Alpini
    Alpini Festival

