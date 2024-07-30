Local Italian participants cross the finish line at a run during the 73rd annual Alpini festival at Piancavallo, Italy, August 4, 2023. The 8.2 kilometer mountain run through the “Madonna delle Nevi Trophy” trail was one of many events held during the festival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 12:31
|Photo ID:
|8569119
|VIRIN:
|240804-F-QC626-1034
|Resolution:
|3116x2074
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|PIANCAVALLO, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano AB renders honors at Alpini Festival 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.