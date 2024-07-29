Senior Amn Ebanae Eddy, 67th Special Operations Squadron loadmaster, prepares tactical off-road vehicles and support cargo for a static line airdrop training near Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 29, 2024. This training tested the ability to drop tactical vehicles and supplies to assist in performing rescue operations in a hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 08:32
|Photo ID:
|8560571
|VIRIN:
|240729-F-QC626-1061
|Resolution:
|4640x3088
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 57th RQS: Aid from above [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.