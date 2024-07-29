Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    57th RQS: Aid from above [Image 6 of 7]

    57th RQS: Aid from above

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Senior Amn Ebanae Eddy, 67th Special Operations Squadron loadmaster, prepares tactical off-road vehicles and support cargo for a static line airdrop training near Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 29, 2024. This training tested the ability to drop tactical vehicles and supplies to assist in performing rescue operations in a hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 08:32
    Photo ID: 8560571
    VIRIN: 240729-F-QC626-1061
    Resolution: 4640x3088
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th RQS: Aid from above [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    57th RQS: Aid from above
    57th RQS: Aid from above
    57th RQS: Aid from above
    57th RQS: Aid from above
    57th RQS: Aid from above
    57th RQS: Aid from above
    57th RQS: Aid from above

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pararescue
    Aviano AB
    67th SOS
    57th RQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download