57th RQS: Aid from above

Senior Amn Ebanae Eddy, 67th Special Operations Squadron loadmaster, prepares tactical off-road vehicles and support cargo for a static line airdrop training near Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 29, 2024. This training tested the ability to drop tactical vehicles and supplies to assist in performing rescue operations in a hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

