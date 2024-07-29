57th RQS: Aid from above

Staff Sgt. Daniel Miranda, 67th Special Operations Squadron loadmaster, left, and Senior Amn Ebanae Eddy, 67th SOS loadmaster, confirm tactical supplies are correctly deployed from an MC-130J Commando II during airdrop training operations near Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 29, 2024. This training tested the ability to drop tactical vehicles and supplies to assist in performing rescue operations in a hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
