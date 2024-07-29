Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    57th RQS: Aid from above [Image 7 of 7]

    57th RQS: Aid from above

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescue Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron perform a static line jump during a readiness exercise near Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 29, 2024. This training tested their ability to drop into a hostile environment and utilize previously dropped tactical vehicles and supplies in order to conduct rescue operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Pararescue
    Aviano AB
    67th SOS
    57th RQS

