U.S. Air Force pararescue Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron perform a static line jump during a readiness exercise near Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 29, 2024. This training tested their ability to drop into a hostile environment and utilize previously dropped tactical vehicles and supplies in order to conduct rescue operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 08:32
|Photo ID:
|8560572
|VIRIN:
|240729-F-QC626-1186
|Resolution:
|3890x2589
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 57th RQS: Aid from above [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.