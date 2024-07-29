U.S. Air Force pararescue Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron perform a static line jump during a readiness exercise near Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 29, 2024. This training tested their ability to drop into a hostile environment and utilize previously dropped tactical vehicles and supplies in order to conduct rescue operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 08:32 Photo ID: 8560572 VIRIN: 240729-F-QC626-1186 Resolution: 3890x2589 Size: 1.71 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 57th RQS: Aid from above [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.