57th RQS: Aid from above

A tactical off-road vehicle is deployed from an MC-130J Commando II during combat rescue training near Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 29, 2024. This readiness exercise validated the ability for the 67th Special Operations Squadron and the 57th Rescue Squadron to drop tactical vehicles and utilize them in performing rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
