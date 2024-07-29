A tactical off-road vehicle is deployed from an MC-130J Commando II during combat rescue training near Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 29, 2024. This readiness exercise validated the ability for the 67th Special Operations Squadron and the 57th Rescue Squadron to drop tactical vehicles and utilize them in performing rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 08:32 Photo ID: 8560567 VIRIN: 240729-F-QC626-1106 Resolution: 2435x1621 Size: 625.9 KB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 57th RQS: Aid from above [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.