57th RQS: Aid from above

Airmen from the 67th Special Operations Squadron and the 57th Rescue Squadron prepare an MC-130J Commando II for airdrop operations training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 29, 2024. The MC-130J Commando II is a transport aircraft that has participated in numerous troop, medevac and cargo transport operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

