57th RQS: Aid from above

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Daniel Miranda, 67th Special Operations Squadron loadmaster, prepares cargo for airdrop training operations near Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 29, 2024. Tactical vehicles and supplies were deployed from an MC-130J Commando II in order to assist pararescuemen in performing their combat rescue operations below. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 08:32
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Pararescue
    Aviano AB
    67th SOS
    57th RQS

