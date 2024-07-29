57th RQS: Aid from above

Staff Sgt. Daniel Miranda, 67th Special Operations Squadron loadmaster, prepares cargo for airdrop training operations near Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 29, 2024. Tactical vehicles and supplies were deployed from an MC-130J Commando II in order to assist pararescuemen in performing their combat rescue operations below. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

Date Taken: 07.29.2024
Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT