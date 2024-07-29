Senior Amn Ebanae Eddy, 67th Special Operations Squadron loadmaster, readies a tactical off-road vehicle for a static line airdrop near Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 29, 2024. The vehicle was used to assist pararescuemen in simulated combat rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 08:32
|Photo ID:
|8560569
|VIRIN:
|240729-F-QC626-1086
|Resolution:
|3519x2342
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 57th RQS: Aid from above [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.