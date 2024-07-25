U.S. bombers complete latest European Bomber Task Force deployment

U.S. Air Force maintainers from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., perform pre-flight checks on a B-52H Stratofortress at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 25, 2024. BTF 24-4 increases the ability of our collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improve readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|07.25.2024
|07.28.2024 02:45
|8554660
|240725-F-KW266-1004
|5629x3745
|3.41 MB
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
|6
|1
