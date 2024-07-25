Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. bombers complete latest European Bomber Task Force deployment [Image 2 of 7]

    U.S. bombers complete latest European Bomber Task Force deployment

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force maintainers from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., perform pre-flight checks on a B-52H Stratofortress at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 25, 2024. BTF 24-4 increases the ability of our collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improve readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 02:45
    Photo ID: 8554660
    VIRIN: 240725-F-KW266-1004
    Resolution: 5629x3745
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. bombers complete latest European Bomber Task Force deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. bombers complete latest European Bomber Task Force deployment
    U.S. bombers complete latest European Bomber Task Force deployment
    U.S. bombers complete latest European Bomber Task Force deployment
    U.S. bombers complete latest European Bomber Task Force deployment
    U.S. bombers complete latest European Bomber Task Force deployment
    U.S. bombers complete latest European Bomber Task Force deployment
    U.S. bombers complete latest European Bomber Task Force deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Romania
    B-52
    MKAB
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download