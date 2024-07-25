U.S. bombers complete latest European Bomber Task Force deployment

A B-52H Stratofortresses from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., prepares for takeoff at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 25, 2024. BTF 24-4 increases the ability of our collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improve readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

