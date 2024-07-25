A B-52H Stratofortress from the 20th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., takes off from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, as part of Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 27, 2024. Bomber missions like this one demonstrate the United States’ commitment to ensuring peace and stability in Europe. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 02:45
|Photo ID:
|8554665
|VIRIN:
|240727-F-KW266-1036
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
This work, U.S. bombers complete latest European Bomber Task Force deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.