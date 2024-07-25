Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. bombers complete latest European Bomber Task Force deployment [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. bombers complete latest European Bomber Task Force deployment

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Aircrew from the 20th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., load bags onto a B-52H Stratofortress as they prepare to take off from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, as part of Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 27, 2024. Bomber task force missions enable Airmen to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, validating the always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 02:45
    NATO
    Romania
    B-52
    MKAB
    Bomber Task Force Europe

