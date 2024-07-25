U.S. bombers complete latest European Bomber Task Force deployment

Aircrew from the 20th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., load bags onto a B-52H Stratofortress as they prepare to take off from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, as part of Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 27, 2024. Bomber task force missions enable Airmen to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, validating the always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

