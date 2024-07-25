U.S. bombers complete latest European Bomber Task Force deployment

A B-52H Stratofortress from the 20th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., takes off from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, as part of Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 27, 2024. Maintaining a capable U.S. presence in Europe strengthens U.S. national security by encouraging peace, unity, and cohesion between Europe’s individual nations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.28.2024 Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO