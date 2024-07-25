U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Seth Gale and Spc. Andres Alvarez, both assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, help a young attendee into an AH-64 Apache at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 26, 2024. The 12th CAB’s presence alongside allies and partners at the FIA demonstrates the strong U.S. commitment to Europe and reinforces NATO strength and unity.

This work, Soldiers of the 12th CAB Finish Support for the Farnborough International Airshow, by 1SG Justin A. Naylor