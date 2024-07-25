Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers of the 12th CAB Finish Support for the Farnborough International Airshow [Image 8 of 9]

    Soldiers of the 12th CAB Finish Support for the Farnborough International Airshow

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.26.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Justin A. Naylor 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Seth Gale and Spc. Andres Alvarez, both assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, help a young attendee into an AH-64 Apache at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 26, 2024. The 12th CAB’s presence alongside allies and partners at the FIA demonstrates the strong U.S. commitment to Europe and reinforces NATO strength and unity.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 09:08
    Army Aviation
    EUCOM
    Farnborough International Airshow
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

