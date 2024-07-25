U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Seth Gale and Spc. Andres Alvarez, both assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, help a young attendee into an AH-64 Apache at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 26, 2024. The 12th CAB’s presence alongside allies and partners at the FIA demonstrates the strong U.S. commitment to Europe and reinforces NATO strength and unity.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 09:08
|Photo ID:
|8551853
|VIRIN:
|240726-A-WG307-6671
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers of the 12th CAB Finish Support for the Farnborough International Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by 1SG Justin A. Naylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers of the 12th CAB Finish Support for the Farnborough International Airshow
No keywords found.