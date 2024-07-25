Soldiers of the 12th CAB Finish Support for the Farnborough International Airshow

U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Matthew Ratcliff and Spc. Tydal Sugar, both assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, discuss their aircraft with group of attendees of all ages during the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 26, 2024. This group was part of a charity that provides access to events for children with significant illnesses.
07.25.2024
07.26.2024
|8551840
|240726-A-WG307-8312
|5712x4284
|4.22 MB
|GB
|2
|0
