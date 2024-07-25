Soldiers of the 12th CAB Finish Support for the Farnborough International Airshow

U.S. Army Spc. Ethan Bain, a CH-47 Chinook crew chief with 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, talks about his aircraft with a group of attendees of all ages during the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 26, 2024. This group was part of a charity that provides access to events for children with significant illnesses.

