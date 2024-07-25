Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers of the 12th CAB Finish Support for the Farnborough International Airshow [Image 7 of 9]

    Soldiers of the 12th CAB Finish Support for the Farnborough International Airshow

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.25.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Justin A. Naylor 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Cpl. Jacob Brown, a CH-47 Chinook flight engineer with 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, talks about his aircraft with a group of attendees of all ages during the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 26, 2024. This group was part of a charity that provides access to events for children with significant illnesses.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 09:09
    Location: GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers of the 12th CAB Finish Support for the Farnborough International Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by 1SG Justin A. Naylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Farnborough International Airshow
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

