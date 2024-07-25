U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Seth Gale, an AH-64 Apache pilot with the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, showcases his aircraft to a family at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 26, 2024. The FIA was an opportunity for 12th CAB crews to interact with civilian and military delegations, and was also a chance to spend time showcasing their aircraft to families and children.
Soldiers of the 12th CAB Finish Support for the Farnborough International Airshow
