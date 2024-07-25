Soldiers of the 12th CAB Finish Support for the Farnborough International Airshow

U.S. Military aircrews from the Army, Air Force, and Navy pose with a group of high school rocketry club members from around the world on the final day of the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 26, 2024. The FIA was an opportunity for military members to share their experience and expertise with civilian and military delegations from various nations.

