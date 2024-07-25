U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Seth Gale, an AH-64 Apache pilot with the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, showcases his aircraft to a family at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 26, 2024. Gale was part of a select group of 12th CAB Soldiers who led tours and provided their expertise to attendees of the FIA.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 09:18
|Photo ID:
|8551839
|VIRIN:
|240726-A-WG307-6408
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers of the 12th CAB Finish Support for the Farnborough International Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by 1SG Justin A. Naylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers of the 12th CAB Finish Support for the Farnborough International Airshow
No keywords found.