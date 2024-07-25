Soldiers of the 12th CAB Finish Support for the Farnborough International Airshow

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Seth Gale, an AH-64 Apache pilot with the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, showcases his aircraft to a family at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 26, 2024. Gale was part of a select group of 12th CAB Soldiers who led tours and provided their expertise to attendees of the FIA.

