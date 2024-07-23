Eagle Partner 24: Distinguished Visitors Day

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Andrew Karazi, assigned to 250th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion, Air Force Maj. Gen. James Kriesel, the U.S. European Command director of exercises and assessment, and Space Force 2nd Lt. Benjamin Malian, assigned to 319th Combat Training Squadron, pose together after Karazi and Malian received a Certificate of Appreciation for their invaluable support as interpreters for exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Zar, Armenia, July 23, 2024. There were nine U.S. military service members of Armenian descent who served as interpreters during the Eagle Partner 24. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

