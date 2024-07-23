Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Partner 24: Distinguished Visitors Day [Image 7 of 7]

    Eagle Partner 24: Distinguished Visitors Day

    ZAR, ARMENIA

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Andrew Karazi, assigned to 250th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion, Air Force Maj. Gen. James Kriesel, the U.S. European Command director of exercises and assessment, and Space Force 2nd Lt. Benjamin Malian, assigned to 319th Combat Training Squadron, pose together after Karazi and Malian received a Certificate of Appreciation for their invaluable support as interpreters for exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Zar, Armenia, July 23, 2024. There were nine U.S. military service members of Armenian descent who served as interpreters during the Eagle Partner 24. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

