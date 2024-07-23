Eagle Partner 24: Distinguished Visitors Day

Distinguished visitors discuss the progress of this year’s Eagle Partner exercise and prepare for next year’s iteration at Zar, Armenia, July 23, 2024. Eagle Partner is a bi-lateral exercise involving the U.S. Army and Armenian Armed Forces, designed to enhance interoperability and improve the ability of both nations to carry out peacekeeping and stability operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

