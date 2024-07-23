Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Partner 24: Distinguished Visitors Day [Image 5 of 7]

    Eagle Partner 24: Distinguished Visitors Day

    ZAR, ARMENIA

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Kristina A. Kvien, and Deputy of Minister of Defense of Armenia, Arman Sargsyan, listen to a briefing about Eagle Partner exercise progress during distinguished visitors day during bilateral exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Zar, Armenia, July 23, 2024. Eagle Partner 24 is a collaborative exercise between the U.S. Army and Armenian Armed Forces, focused on boosting interoperability and enhancing each nation’s capabilities to support peacekeeping and stability missions, reflecting their shared commitment to maintaining peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

