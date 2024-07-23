Eagle Partner 24: Distinguished Visitors Day

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Kristina A. Kvien, and Deputy of Minister of Defense of Armenia, Arman Sargsyan, listen to a briefing about Eagle Partner exercise progress during distinguished visitors day during bilateral exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Zar, Armenia, July 23, 2024. Eagle Partner 24 is a collaborative exercise between the U.S. Army and Armenian Armed Forces, focused on boosting interoperability and enhancing each nation’s capabilities to support peacekeeping and stability missions, reflecting their shared commitment to maintaining peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

