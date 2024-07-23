Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Partner 24: Distinguished Visitors Day [Image 6 of 7]

    Eagle Partner 24: Distinguished Visitors Day

    ZAR, ARMENIA

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Distinguished visitors watch a training demonstration given by U.S. and Armenian service members during exercise Eagle Partner at Zar, Armenia, July 24, 2024. Eagle Partner 24 plays a crucial role in coordinating emergency response efforts, ensuring that resources are deployed swiftly and efficiently during critical situations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 06:58
    Photo ID: 8549317
    VIRIN: 240723-A-JR370-4184
    Location: ZAR, AM
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    EaglePartner
    DepartmentOfDefense (DoD)

