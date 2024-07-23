Distinguished visitors watch a training demonstration given by U.S. and Armenian service members during exercise Eagle Partner at Zar, Armenia, July 24, 2024. Eagle Partner 24 plays a crucial role in coordinating emergency response efforts, ensuring that resources are deployed swiftly and efficiently during critical situations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 06:58
|Photo ID:
|8549317
|VIRIN:
|240723-A-JR370-4184
|Resolution:
|5518x3680
|Size:
|12.48 MB
|Location:
|ZAR, AM
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eagle Partner 24: Distinguished Visitors Day [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.