Distinguished visitors watch a training demonstration given by U.S. and Armenian service members during exercise Eagle Partner at Zar, Armenia, July 24, 2024. Eagle Partner 24 plays a crucial role in coordinating emergency response efforts, ensuring that resources are deployed swiftly and efficiently during critical situations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 06:58 Photo ID: 8549317 VIRIN: 240723-A-JR370-4184 Resolution: 5518x3680 Size: 12.48 MB Location: ZAR, AM Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eagle Partner 24: Distinguished Visitors Day [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.