U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Kristina A. Kvien, and distinguished visitors observe the activities at Zar, Armenia, July 23, 2024, where a portion of the Eagle Partner exercise took place. Eagle Partner is a collaborative exercise between the U.S. Army and Armenian Armed Forces that allows for increased peacekeeping capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 06:58
|Photo ID:
|8549315
|VIRIN:
|240723-A-JR370-6754
|Resolution:
|6692x4464
|Size:
|15.25 MB
|Location:
|ZAR, AM
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Eagle Partner 24: Distinguished Visitors Day [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS