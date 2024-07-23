U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Kristina A. Kvien, and distinguished visitors observe the activities at Zar, Armenia, July 23, 2024, where a portion of the Eagle Partner exercise took place. Eagle Partner is a collaborative exercise between the U.S. Army and Armenian Armed Forces that allows for increased peacekeeping capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 06:58 Photo ID: 8549315 VIRIN: 240723-A-JR370-6754 Resolution: 6692x4464 Size: 15.25 MB Location: ZAR, AM Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eagle Partner 24: Distinguished Visitors Day [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.