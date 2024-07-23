Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Partner 24: Distinguished Visitors Day

    ZAR, ARMENIA

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Kristina A. Kvien, and Deputy of Minister of Defense of Armenia, Arman Sargsyan, speak with Armenian service members during a distinguished visitors day at exercise Eagle Partner in Zar, Armenia, July 23, 2024. Eagle Partner is a joint exercise involving the U.S. Army and Armenian Armed Forces, designed to enhance interoperability and improve the ability of both nations to carry out peacekeeping and stability operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 06:58
    Photo ID: 8549312
    VIRIN: 240723-A-JR370-6223
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 16.4 MB
    Location: ZAR, AM
