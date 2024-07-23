Eagle Partner 24: Distinguished Visitors Day

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Kristina A. Kvien, and Deputy of Minister of Defense of Armenia, Arman Sargsyan, speak with Armenian service members during a distinguished visitors day at exercise Eagle Partner in Zar, Armenia, July 23, 2024. Eagle Partner is a joint exercise involving the U.S. Army and Armenian Armed Forces, designed to enhance interoperability and improve the ability of both nations to carry out peacekeeping and stability operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

