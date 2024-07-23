Eagle Partner 24: Distinguished Visitors Day

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Kristina A. Kvien, and Deputy of Minister of Defense of Armenia, Arman Sargsyan, greet each other during a distinguished visitor day at exercise Eagle Partner at Zar, Armenia, July 23, 2024. The exercise aims to fortify the U.S. and Armenian alliance while promoting peace and security through cooperation, collaboration and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
