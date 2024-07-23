86 AW wraps up OV 24-2

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Arlinda Haliti, left, 86th Medical Group medical technician, evaluates U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel McElwain, right, 721st Aerial Port Squadron ramp services specialist, providing medical care to U.S. Air Force Airman Robert Jones, 721st Aerial Port Squadron ramp services specialist, during a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2024. Medical members from the wing inspection team evaluated U.S. Airmen and provided additional guidance on proper basic medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

