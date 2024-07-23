U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel McElwain, middle, 721st Aerial Port Squadron ramp services specialist, leads a Tunner 60K cargo loader-transporter during a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2024. Lining the transporter up next to the aircraft is essential to ensure swift and safe offloading procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 02:53 Photo ID: 8549153 VIRIN: 240719-F-XS544-1230 Resolution: 4259x2702 Size: 845.38 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 AW wraps up OV 24-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.