    86 AW wraps up OV 24-2

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kent Everett, middle, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy avionics craftsman, pre-briefs participants during a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2024. The exercises tested the ability to swiftly respond to emergencies between a multitude of different organizations across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

    exercise
    readiness
    training
    Operation Varsity

