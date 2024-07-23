86 AW wraps up OV 24-2

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kent Everett, middle, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy avionics craftsman, pre-briefs participants during a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2024. The exercises tested the ability to swiftly respond to emergencies between a multitude of different organizations across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

