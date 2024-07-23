U.S. Airmen set up a simulated oil spill zone during a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2024. Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants technicians 86th Logistics Readiness Group cordoned the area while the 86th Civil Engineering Group simulated cleaning the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 02:53
|Photo ID:
|8549159
|VIRIN:
|240719-F-XS544-1493
|Resolution:
|4496x3031
|Size:
|883.34 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 AW wraps up OV 24-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.