86 AW wraps up OV 24-2

U.S. Airmen set up a simulated oil spill zone during a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2024. Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants technicians 86th Logistics Readiness Group cordoned the area while the 86th Civil Engineering Group simulated cleaning the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

