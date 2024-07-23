86 AW wraps up OV 24-2

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Gomez, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, adjusts a fuel nozzle during a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2024. Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants technicians from the 86th Logistics Readiness Group are in charge of distributing fuel, and work alongside crew chiefs to ensure fueling operations are carried out efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

