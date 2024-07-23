86 AW wraps up OV 24-2

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kent Everett, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy avionics craftsman, unwraps a cord during a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2024. During the exercise the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing collaborated with the 86th Airlift Wing to practice coordination and increase mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

