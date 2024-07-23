Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86 AW wraps up OV 24-2 [Image 2 of 7]

    86 AW wraps up OV 24-2

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaishmine Robinson, 86th Logistics Readiness Group petroleum, oils and lubricants technician, pulls a fuel nozzle during a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2024. The 86th LRG POL technicians provide fuel to units across Ramstein AB and take advantage of exercises to train and respond to emergencies effectively and safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 02:53
    Photo ID: 8549154
    VIRIN: 240719-F-XS544-1330
    Resolution: 4042x2569
    Size: 836.12 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 AW wraps up OV 24-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86 AW wraps up OV 24-2
    86 AW wraps up OV 24-2
    86 AW wraps up OV 24-2
    86 AW wraps up OV 24-2
    86 AW wraps up OV 24-2
    86 AW wraps up OV 24-2
    86 AW wraps up OV 24-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    exercise
    readiness
    training
    Operation Varsity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download