U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaishmine Robinson, 86th Logistics Readiness Group petroleum, oils and lubricants technician, pulls a fuel nozzle during a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2024. The 86th LRG POL technicians provide fuel to units across Ramstein AB and take advantage of exercises to train and respond to emergencies effectively and safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 02:53 Photo ID: 8549154 VIRIN: 240719-F-XS544-1330 Resolution: 4042x2569 Size: 836.12 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 AW wraps up OV 24-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.