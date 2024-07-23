Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony [Image 6 of 9]

    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony

    JAPAN

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Camacho Roberts 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Sgt. Hajime Nagatomo, an interpreter with the 14th Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), translates information about the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to a group of JGSDF members during Orient Shield 24 opening ceremony activities held at Yausubetsu Training Area, Japan, on July 19, 2024.

    Exercises like Orient Shield strengthen our relationships and increase interoperability with our JGSDF partners through shared experiences and tough, realistic training.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Camacho M. Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 01:23
    Photo ID: 8549012
    VIRIN: 240819-A-HY684-1042
    Resolution: 5627x4320
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Camacho Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #OrientShield #OS24 #USJapanAlliance #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific #USARPAC #JSDF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download