Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony

Sgt. Hajime Nagatomo, an interpreter with the 14th Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), translates information about the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to a group of JGSDF members during Orient Shield 24 opening ceremony activities held at Yausubetsu Training Area, Japan, on July 19, 2024.



Exercises like Orient Shield strengthen our relationships and increase interoperability with our JGSDF partners through shared experiences and tough, realistic training.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Camacho M. Roberts)

