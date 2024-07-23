Australian Army Maj. Chris Dent, a Liaison Officer to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Ground Component Command (GCC) shares a candid moment with members of the JGSDF during the Orient Shield 24 opening ceremony at Yausubetsu Training Area, Japan 19, 2024.



The Australian Army has been involved as observers in Orient Shield 24. Orient Shield is a large-scale U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and JGSDF field training exercise that focuses on converging U.S. military Multi-Domain operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain operations.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Camacho M. Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 01:23 Photo ID: 8549008 VIRIN: 240719-A-HY684-1073 Resolution: 6595x3962 Size: 1.46 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Camacho Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.