U.S. Marine Corps Cpt. Tanner E. Griffith, Foxtrot Battery commander, and U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Shawn M. Fritton, assigned to Foxtrot Battery, share ideas during the Orient Shield 24 opening ceremony at Yausubetsu Training Area, Japan on July, 19, 2024.



Orient Shield 24 is a large-scale U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and JGSDF field training exercise that focuses on

converging U.S. military Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Camacho M. Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 01:23 Photo ID: 8549007 VIRIN: 240719-A-HY684-1092 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.41 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Camacho Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.