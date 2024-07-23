Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) service members share a candid moment during the Orient Shield 24 opening ceremony at Yausubetsu Training Area, Japan on July, 19, 2024.



Orient Shield 24 is a large-scale U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and JGSDF field training exercise that focuses on

converging U.S. military Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Camacho M. Roberts)

