Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) service members share a candid moment during the Orient Shield 24 opening ceremony at Yausubetsu Training Area, Japan on July, 19, 2024.
Orient Shield 24 is a large-scale U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and JGSDF field training exercise that focuses on
converging U.S. military Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Camacho M. Roberts)
