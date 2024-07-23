Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony

From left to right, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 14th Brigade, U.S. Army 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF), and U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines service members, stand in formation during the Orient Shield 24 opening ceremony at Yausubetsu Training Area, Japan, on July 19, 2024.



Orient Shield 24 is a large-scale U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) field training exercise that focuses on converging U.S. military Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-

Domain Operations.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Camacho M. Roberts)

