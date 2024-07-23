Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony

    JAPAN

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Camacho Roberts 

    U.S. Army Japan

    From left to right, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 14th Brigade, U.S. Army 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF), and U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines service members, stand in formation during the Orient Shield 24 opening ceremony at Yausubetsu Training Area, Japan, on July 19, 2024.

    Orient Shield 24 is a large-scale U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) field training exercise that focuses on converging U.S. military Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-
    Domain Operations.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Camacho M. Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 01:23
    Photo ID: 8549013
    VIRIN: 240719-A-HY684-1038
    Resolution: 6720x3955
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Camacho Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony
    Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #OrientShield #OS24 #USJapanAlliance #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific #USARPAC #JSDF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download